2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

5. Miami Dolphins: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

CJ Carr feels like the one quarterback projection from this class that could look silly by the end of the year. He’s not a finished product, by any stretch, and he’s rough around the edges in a lot of ways. But the playmaking ability and ability to make throws of the highest degree of NFL-level difficulty are obvious. The Dolphins are taking a risk on Malik Willis this year, but will be ready in the event that it doesn’t work out.

6. Tennessee Titans: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

As good as the Titans’ offseason has been in 2026, there are still plenty of areas of the roster that have to be addressed. We’ll see how much Cam Ward has to do with it if they finish with this poor of a record again in 2026, but it will be very difficult to pass on a prospect like Leonard Moore here, regardless. He is the definition of a lockdown cornerback with elite traits across the board.

7. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Giants were rumored to be interested in adding Jordyn Tyson with one of their two first-round picks this year, and they missed out. They go back to the drawing board for the 2027 class and wind up getting Arch Manning’s new top target at Texas. Cam Coleman is good enough that people are comparing him and Jeremiah Smith to the duo of AJ Green and Julio Jones coming out in 2011.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

This draft class is so good that we could be hyping up a number of guys in this way over the next year: “In a normal year, he would be considered for the #1 overall pick.” Dylan Stewart is another one of those guys with the rare combination of burst, length, and pass-rushing ability that would make him worthy of that distinction.