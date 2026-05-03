2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

But wait – there’s more. This year’s draft class is so ridiculous that there are two prospects you could legitimately say have a shot to be #1 overall player types. Colin Simmins has been on the NFL radar for quite some time, and for good reason. In his first two years at Texas, he has been playing on a different level with 29.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks, along with 6 forced fumbles. Just imagine as he develops more physically and mentally.

10. Washington Commanders: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

The Washington Commanders landed Sonny Styles with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and here they get a playmaker to go right in front of him. A’Mauri Washington was a mainstay in our 2026 NFL mock draft predictions before declaring he was returning to the Ducks, and he has a chance to solidify himself as a top-10 or top-15 overall prospect rather quickly.

11. Carolina Panthers: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

If the Carolina Panthers finish with one of the 10 or 11 worst records in the NFL, you would have to imagine they’d be in the market for a quarterback once again. Julian Sayin has a chance to go as high as 1st overall (get used to hearing that kind of stuff) depending on how this season goes. He was outstanding last year for Ohio State, completing 77 percent of his passes and finishing 4th in the Heisman voting.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

We haven’t had an offensive tackle prospect go off the board up to this point, but make no mistake that both Jordan Seaton and Trevor Goosby could fly off the board much earlier than the middle of the 1st round next year. Seaton is a Colorado transfer who has looked like a future 1st-round NFL Draft pick for quite some time. The Vikings could have multiple major needs next offseason at QB, OT, and TE, depending on how this year shakes out.