2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Just like the Panthers might consider a QB if they finish with a top-11 pick, the Buccaneers missing the playoffs and picking 13th next year would likely involve moving on from Baker Mayfield, who is a free agent after this season. If things don’t go well, the Bucs might clean house, and Jayden Maiava is yet another potential 1st-rounder in this ridiculously good class. He’ll have to prove himself this year without Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs did a good job of reloading on the defensive side of the ball with their earliest draft capital in 2026, but the needs on the offensive side of the ball are pretty much the same. The Chiefs might need to address both tackle positions and getting Trevor Goosby here in the middle of the 1st round would be an absolute steal.

15. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami

NFL teams are going to be well-prepared when scouting the Miami Hurricanes defensive front after all the talent they had coming out this offseason. Ahmad Moten Sr. is going to be on the radar for teams after racking up 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He’s a beast in the middle of the defense at 320 pounds, and he racks up pressures week after week.

16. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Bengals have used a ton of assets to upgrade their defensive front over the last two offseasons, and for good reason. But it might be the secondary that needs attention next on that side of the ball. I loved the pick of Tacario Davis in the 3rd round, and the Bengals go after another big, long cornerback prospect here in Kelley Jones. Jones is coming off of a breakout year with 11 passes broken up and a pair of interceptions last season.