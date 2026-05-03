2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

17. New York Jets (from Colts): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The New York Jets have yet another pick here in the 1st round of this 2027 NFL mock draft, with this selection coming over in the Sauce Gardner trade. This would give Jets GM Darren Mougey a whopping six 1st-round selections over two draft classes, which could give the Jets one of the most enviable foundations of young talent in the league. Getting an outside cornerback prospect like Ellis Robinson IV after taking D’Angelo Ponds to dominate the slot would give the Jets a fun, physical, and aggressive group of corners.

18. Baltimore Ravens: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

After the 2026 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens brought in veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell for a reunion. Sometimes, those post-draft moves can give you a little bit of a hint where teams might look early in the next draft class, and the Ravens have a couple of other 2027 free agents on the defensive front. David Stone had eight tackles for loss last year for Oklahoma and should be expected to be one of the most disruptive players in the country again this season.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried and failed to draft Makai Lemon this past year. They ended up getting Germie Bernard in the 2nd round, but if they were interested in a 1st-round receiver despite already having DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., they’d probably be interested again. Go watch this guy play against Ohio State, and you’ll see why NFL teams are going to be very excited to get their hands on another Indiana receiver prospect.

20. Philadelphia Eagles: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

After seeing the work Jason Taylor has done with the other pass rush prospects coming up from the Miami program, you would have to think that Damon Wilson is just going to be the next in line. Wilson transferred over from Missouri, and that move could end up vaulting him into the top 20 picks overall. The Eagles are always in the market for pass rush talent, and it’s been a bit since they used a top pick off the edge.