2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

You have to go back and watch Indiana play against Michigan State last year to truly appreciate how awesome it is that Nick Marsh is now playing for the Hoosiers. Indiana’s defense didn’t get beaten badly a lot last season, but Nick Marsh had them figured out. Even though the Hoosiers beat the Spartans easily, Marsh was getting open and showing off the skills that make him an ideal replacement for George Pickens in Dallas next offseason.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Echoles, DL, Ole Miss

Will Echoles had a couple of really great years in 2024 and 2025 for an Ole Miss defensive front that has been cranking out NFL-level talent. He fits the mold of what the Chargers prioritize in the middle of the defensive line as a space-eating defensive tackle with the ability to hold up at the point of attack and offer some upside in the pass rush department. And by upside in the pass rush department, I mean he led all IDL last year with 39 pressures.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks defense is going to be unfair off the edge this coming season with Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. Both of those players have absolutely been living in the backfield for teams the Ducks have faced off against, and it might be a dealer’s choice at this point which one goes first in the draft. Tuioti had 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season. The Jaguars get a huge boost off the edge.

24. Chicago Bears: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

You can’t help but wonder if the Chicago Bears and head coach Ben Johnson will see any of Jahmyr Gibbs in Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, who had an outrageous 24 rushing touchdowns last season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry on over 300 rushing attempts. The Bears have avoided the early-round investment at running back up to this point, but the timing might be perfect in 2027.