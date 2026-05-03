2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

25. San Francisco 49ers: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The 49ers usually go way off the beaten path when it comes to the consensus board, but here we have them getting a player who has no business still being there. Jamari Johnson is probably as good of a prospect as Kenyon Sadiq, maybe better. Had he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, we might have seen him go in the 1st or 2nd round. Another year with the Ducks should entranch Johnson as a 1st-round player.

26. Detroit Lions: Kade Pieper, OL, Iowa

We all know the lifeblood of the Detroit Lions is their offensive line. And while they added Blake Miller in the 1st round of this year’s draft, the job isn’t done yet. The Lions are going to have to go after a center early on in next year’s draft unless they sign a big-money free agent. The Iowa Hawkeyes just sent a number of coveted offensive linemen to the NFL in 2026, and Kade Pieper will be the next in line. He’s transitioning from RG to C this season, and is expected to generate 1st-round hype.

27. Buffalo Bills: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

The Buffalo Bills lost David Andrews in free agency to the New Orleans Saints this past offseason, and they couldn’t address every single need early in the 2026 NFL Draft. The interior offensive line is not the most glamorous position to target, but after losing Andrews, O’Cyrus Torrence is also a pending free agent in 2027. The Bills will need to replenish that unit.

28. New England Patriots: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

All of the attention the past couple of years at Clemson was on Peter Woods and TJ Parker, but it could end up being that Will Heldt is the highest-drafted prospect of them all. Heldt is a former Purdue transfer who plays with tremendous effort and heavy hands off the edge. He’s already been consistently productive the past two years, but will have a chance to really make some money for himself with a great 2026 campaign.