2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

29. Houston Texans: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

By the time the 2026 college football season is done, this could look like a hilariously bad take. Ahmad Hardy is really only getting placed this low in our 1st-round mock draft because there are so many blue-chip players at premium positions. He might be on a similar level of prospect to other backs that have gone in the top 15 picks in recent years. We need to see more from him in the passing game, but he was an All-American in his first year on campus at Missouri (Louisiana Monroe transfer).

30. Los Angeles Rams: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

There was once a time when we were talking about Ryan Coleman-Williams in the same conversations as Jeremiah Smith. Coleman-Williams struggled badly with dropped passes this past season, but if he can bounce back, we’ve seen just how great he can be. We know he has the elite speed and route-running skills to immediately be an impact player at the NFL level. If he can clean up the drops, he’s going to be in conversations to go a lot higher than this.

31. Denver Broncos: Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina

The Denver Broncos have one of the most expensive offensive lines in the entire NFL. They used a 4th-round pick on Kage Casey this year to potentially be a replacement for Ben Powers in the near future, but what about the tackle positions? The Broncos haven’t drafted a true tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017, assuming Casey plays guard for them. Jacarrius Peak was the top tackle prospect in the transfer portal this year, and with the Broncos drafting Justin Joly, they’ll be very familiar with Peak’s game (NC State transfer).

32. Seattle Seahawks: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

It’s fitting for the Seahawks to end this 1st-round mock draft with an absolute steal of a prospect. This pick serves as a great reminder of just how good the 2027 NFL Draft class can be. Matayo Uiagalelei didn’t repeat the level of production we saw in 2024 from him, but he has the explosiveness and length to be an impact pass rusher right away in the NFL.