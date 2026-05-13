2027 NFL mock draft: Star-studded QB class loads up new top-10 predictions

3. Cleveland Browns: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a tough position here, but not a hopeless one as we're going to see for other QB-needy teams. The quarterback class coming in 2027 is phenomenal, and there are a variety of 1st-round players and potential #1 pick candidates.

One of those players is Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, a transfer from North Texas who led the NCAA with 4,379 passing yards. The only quarterback in college football with more passing TDs than Mestemaker last year was Fernando Mendoza.

And funny enough, Mestemaker could follow somewhat of a similar path as Mendoza. You can see the pro traits from what he did at North Texas, just like you can with Mendoza at Cal, but the transfer year could do wonders for his pro stock. The Browns make him their new QB1 in this scenario.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

There are a lot of potential 1st-round quarterbacks in 2027, but how many of them will be the types of players you pass on Jeremiah Smith for?

That's a fair question, and a dilemma that would be difficult for a team like the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals typically find themselves in the 1st or 2nd slot of these mock draft scenarios, but they don't have a quarterback, so could they truly justify taking a receiver here? Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best overall player in this class.

He's the type of prospect that you take and then hope to figure out the QB position with another selection. And for a team like the Cardinals, it could mean a scenario where you trade into the first round later to take someone, or acquire a veteran before the draft.