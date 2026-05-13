2027 NFL mock draft: Star-studded QB class loads up new top-10 predictions

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Raiders have their franchise QB of the future already with Fernando Mendoza, but they don't have a finished roster, by any means. At this point, it's safe to say the Raiders have invested a good amount in the offensive side of the ball.

They got Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick this year. They took Ashton Jeanty at #6 overall last year. They landed Brock Bowers at #13 overall in 2024. The offense still needs some help at wide receiver, which they could take here, but getting Leonard Moore over the WR2 on their board is a no-brainer.

The Raiders need to invest some premium NFL Draft capital on defense again, and getting Leonard Moore would give them a true CB1 and shutdown type of player on the outside.

6. Tennessee Titans: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

For almost the entire 2026 offseason, we went through one NFL mock draft scenario after another that involved the Tennessee Titans taking a pass rusher with their top pick. Then they took Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, shocking pretty much everyone.

So it would seem that the EDGE position is back on the menu for next year. Even after moving into the back end of the 1st round for Keldric Faulk, who is more of a hybrid DE/EDGE type of player, the Titans land South Carolina star Dylan Stewart, one of the most disruptive players in all of college football.

Stewart has elite athletic and physical traits, and is only scratching the surface of what types of numbers he can rack up. He's got 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his first two seasons, along with a whopping six fumbles forced.