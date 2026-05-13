2027 NFL mock draft: Star-studded QB class loads up new top-10 predictions

7. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Atlanta Falcons had to deal with the surprise retirement of offensive tackle Kaleb McGary this offseason, signing veteran Jawaan Taylor in his place. But the fact that the Chiefs let Jawaan Taylor go despite their own offensive line issues says all you need to know about the longevity of that solution.

Former first-round pick Jake Matthews is also set to see his cap hit increase to over $26 million next offseason, and will be 35 years old at the start of the 2027 campaign. The time for the Falcons to start thinking about the future of the offensive tackle position is now, and Jordan Seaton has all of the tools to be a blue-chip player at the position.

The former Colorado transfer will have a chance at LSU to show why he belongs in that top pick conversation.

8. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Listed at 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, Colin Simmons might be considered undersized as we get into the nitty gritty discussions about prospects in a little less than a year, but he's got elite production that is impossible to ignore.

Over his first two years with the Longhorns, Simmons has racked up 21 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, and four batted passes. He's been an absolute monster off the edge and has that elite, uncanny ability to finish plays in the backfield that NFL teams covet.

The Saints were another team that passed on pass rushers atop this year's class for a playmaker. If they get another high pick like this, Simmons would be a no-brainer.