2027 NFL mock draft: Star-studded QB class loads up new top-10 predictions

9. Minnesota Vikings: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

It's anyone's guess as to which quarterback prospect will be the most coveted behind Arch Manning and Dante Moore. There are a lot of names being thrown around right now, including Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

Sayin is slightly undersized compared to other top-tier prospects, but he plays the game at a high level in terms of his feel for avoiding pressure in the pocket, accuracy with the football at all levels of the field, and the ability to quickly process what defenses throw at him.

The Vikings would be throwing in the towel on JJ McCarthy in this scenario, as well as Kyler Murray, but if they ended up with the 9th overall pick, the QB position and how that unfolded over the season would have definitely had something to do with it.

10. New York Giants: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

This would be ironic. The New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to get the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (where they selected Francis Mauigoa), and here they take a defensive tackle with the 10th overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

David Stone had a breakout year at Oklahoma this past season with 8 tackles for loss and 42 total tackles.

At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, and a guy who spends a lot of time playing right over the top of the center, that's outstanding production. The pass rush upside is obviously there, considering Stone made 8 tackles for loss last season. He just has elite-level quickness off the ball, he plays with good leverage, and his combination of strength and hustle are impossible to ignore.