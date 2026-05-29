2027 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 draft predictions as OTAs ramp up

7. Atlanta Falcons - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)

With five quarterbacks going in the first seven picks in our mock draft, there could be a possibility that five teams just found their quarterback of the future. The Atlanta Falcons get in on the fun this time, taking Darian Mensah at pick seven.

Heck, the 2027 draft could end up rivaling the 2024 NFL Draft, where we saw six quarterbacks go in the first 12 picks, and four of them (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix) all appear to be slam-dunk franchise players.

8. Tennessee Titans - Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby feels like, almost unquestionably, the best tackle in the country this upcoming college football season, and the offensive line is an area where the Tennessee Titans could look to address to further help out Cam Ward. The Titans snagged Carnell Tate in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, so further reinforcing the offense to hopefully see Ward take a massive leap forward in year three would be a wise idea.

9. Washington Commanders - Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Speaking of Daniels, the Washington Commanders quarterback did struggle to stay on the field in 2025. The Commanders took a step back last year, winning just five games. Given this is what we just got from the team, there's no guarantee we'll see the franchise return to how they were in 2024.

And when you look at the overall talent on offense, or lack thereof, adding a wide receiver could help. Terry McLaurin has been great, but he's getting up there in age, and even outside of him, the room is rather average, at best.

Cam Coleman is a true "X" wide receiver and could supercharge this offense for the long-term.

10. New York Giants - Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Caroli na

Through two years in college, Dylan Stewart has racked up 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He'll be in the running to be the first pass-rusher off the board in the NFL Draft as well, and the Giants might end up re-making this defensive line a bit.

We saw the major Dexter Lawrence trade, and the team also took Arvell Reese in Round 1. I see no reason why the Giants would not do this again, especially since this group on offense, for example, is a lot better than we think.

And with John Harbaugh as the head coach, we could see more of this rugged, tough trenches culture being established as the years go on.