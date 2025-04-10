3 blockbuster trades we need to see before the 2025 NFL Draft

Micah Parsons to the Buffalo Bills

How about Micah Parsons to the Buffalo Bills? The Dallas Cowboys are truly among the worst-run teams in the NFL, as it seems like Jerry Jones thinks he's playing Madden at times. It's just not an ideal situation for the franchise, and one of their best players, Micah Parsons, still does not have a long-term contract extension.

Dallas messed around with the contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott and ended up paying more for them than they actually needed to had they got the deal done earlier. There is no reason to believe that Parsons would be any different, as he's already been in the league for four seasons and has cemented himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

The Cowboys (although they probably won't) should consider trading Parsons away for a haul of picks to an AFC team. The Buffalo Bills have remade their DL a bit in free agency this past offseason and could be in the market for one last move. Buffalo also has a ton of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they do have enough capital to pull it off.

It would give the Bills yet another edge on paper over the Kansas City Chiefs, and at this point, the Bills really don't have many options - they have continually fallen short in the playoffs and need to load up the roster as much as possible.

Micah Parsons on this defense would simply be unfair, but Buffalo would still need some secondary help. Parsons is also right in the prime of his career, so this is not some veteran, one-year rental type of move. This would be a move to cement the Bills atop the AFC East for years to come and also give them another massive advantage in the AFC.