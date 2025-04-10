3 blockbuster trades we need to see before the 2025 NFL Draft

Trey Hendrickson to the Los Angeles Rams

Another pass rusher who does not seem super happy with his current situation is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and is simply an elite player at the position. Across his Bengals career, which has spanned four seasons now, he's made four Pro Bowls and has racked up 57 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits.

Across a 17-game season, Trey Hendrickson averages 11.9 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He was also an All-Pro this year and was second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Patrick Surtain II. Being that the Bengals are a cheap franchise and are poorly-run at the top, there is a distinct possibility that Hendrickson simply does not see an offer that he likes enough to sign.

And at that point, Cincy would need to cut their losses and see who'd want to trade for him. If nothing else, it would net them a haul of draft picks and would also allow them to rebuild their defense more through the 2025 NFL Draft. Even with Trey Hendrickson in the mix, the Bengals do need some desperate defensive help.

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that could be a fun destination for Hendrickson. GM Les Snead has not hesitated to make major trades before, as he once swung a trade for Von Miller. He's also traded for players like Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Cooks when he was in his prime. Snead is an aggressive GM and could see an opportunity here to take the defense to the next level for 2025 and the few seasons after that.

The Bengals would also be able to trade their star pass rusher out of the conference, and if there could be any 'win' from trading Hendrickson, that could be one right there.