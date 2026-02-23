3 free agents the Cowboys must sign at all costs in NFL Free Agency

PJ Locke III, S

From 2021-2023, Parker and free agent safety PJ Locke III overlapped on the Denver Broncos. Locke was a backup this year due to the Broncos signing Talanoa Hufanga last year, but he does have starting experience.

Locke had a bit of a breakout season in 2023, racking up one interception, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. Locke doesn't offer a ton in coverage, but he's a functional safety who is another player familiar with Parker's defense.

If nothing else, the Cowboys could likely sign Locke for a rather cheap deal and have him as a fringe-starter option on the backend of the defense. Now, yes, the free agent safety market is usually filled with starting-caliber players, but free agency isn't always about just throwing money at the top names.

Adding competent depth options, especially players who are familiar with the system that is being installed, is a wise move.

Riq Woolen, CB

Riq Woolen might be one of the more freakishly athletic players in the NFL. The 6-4 cornerback did fall out of favor a bit with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, but he's someone who is absolutely going to cash in a bit in the offseason.

Woolen, across 64 career games, has 12 interceptions, 53 passes defended, and 203 total tackles. He's a long, rangy cornerback who can match up nicely with any team's fastest player. His length is out of this world, and overall, Woolen is a flat-out physically dominant player at a position Dallas has struggled at in recent years.

PFF notes that Woolen allowed a 78.5 passer rating when in coverage in 2025, so this is a player who is going to be able to function on an island, and that's something that we could expect with Parker's defenses; Parker was recently working with Vic Fangio, and the legendary Fangio defenses have to have cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, period.