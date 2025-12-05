3 logical trade destinations for Kyler Murray following forgettable 2025 season

The Arizona Cardinals went into the 2025 NFL Season with pretty big expectations, as they shored up roster weaknesses along the defensive line and were coming off a solid eight-win season. After a 2-0 start, things were pointing up.

But Arizona has since cratered, and during the losing streak, Kyler Murray's future became unclear. This foot injury he's been dealing with will also now keep him out for the rest of the 2025 season, which some have confidently said will be his last with the franchise:

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play again this season, as he’s not progressing as hoped, per coach Jonathan Gannon. pic.twitter.com/YTrPzhJLDs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2025

The Cardinals feel motivated to trade Murray and start fresh, as he was really nothing more than an average QB for the team, but he does have a dual-threat profile and can shown signs of greatness at times. Murray is one of the 15-20 best QBs in the NFL and is going to start somewhere in 2026.

But the biggest question is where that is going to be. Let's whip up a few logical trade destinations for the veteran QB.

Could one of these three teams swing a trade for Kyler Murray?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have botched the QB position for years now, so it would only make sense that they make another notable move at the position. Murray could be a solid placeholder for a few seasons and at least give the franchise some average stability at the position.

The idea here is that the Steelers eventually draft a potential long-term replacement and don't continue to invest into Murray longer than they need to. The Aaron Rodgers signing has been fine, as it's really been the defense that has brought the team down.

But adding a younger QB in Kyler Murray is still something that could be attractive for a franchise that has not found a legitimate replacement since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Murray would comfortably be the third-best QB in the division, but perhaps a fresh start is what he needs to unlock a new level of play?