3 most disappointing teams approaching Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season
There have been some impressive and some disappointing teams in the NFL thus far. Let's look at the most disappointing.
Some teams in the NFL should just be ashamed of themselves for how poorly they've played this year, and calling them a disappointment might be an understatement. This is a theme every year in the NFL - there are teams who end up shocking the league and breaking out while others just shockingly regress.
There are more than this, but let's look at the three most disappointing teams as we approach Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season.
3 most disappointing teams approaching Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season
Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)
It's not often that a team with a winning record is labeled as dysfunctional, but welcome to the Nick Sirianni era everyone! The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye in Week 5 and came out in Week 6 with a home game against the Cleveland Browns, perhaps the worst team in the NFL.
Instead of the Eagles blowing out the Browns like they should have, they scraped by with a four-point win and fielded yet another poor offensive performance. It's just not a good look for the Eagles, who haven't been a good team since their magical run back in 2022.
Their coordinators in 2022 were Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, and both have head coaching jobs. It's clear that the Eagles' 2022 season was nearly all due to Steichen and Gannon, and it's also clear that Nick Sirianni is just not an NFL head coach at this stage of his coaching career.
He was captured in Week 6 jawing with some fans after the Eagles had cemented the win, but what exactly is he celebrating? If there is ever such thing as a bad win in the NFL, this was it.
The Eagles aren't a good team and need a huge head coaching change.
Cleveland Browns (1-5)
Man.
Is this the most dysfunctional team in professional sports? The Cleveland Browns were 11-6 in the 2023 NFL Season and actually made the postseason. They're nearly at their entire 2023 season loss total through six weeks in 2024. Deshaun Watson is not only not getting them an adequate return on their investment, but he's literally not a playable QB.
The Browns still sticking with him in the lineup makes me think that there is someone very high up in that organization who is making the staff stick with Watson. Until they send him to the bench, they are going to be the most dysfunctional team in the NFL.
It's a shame, too, as the Browns have some very talented players on both sides of the ball, so there is no reason for them to be this bad. It's really 99% because of the QB, and Watson himself is setting this franchise back for years.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
Not a single thing is working. The coaching staff is clearly a huge weakness and the $275 million QB just looks broken. Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson is surely on his way out, and I am not sure it's even possible to turn this thing around. The sliver of hope they have is that the Denver Broncos started 1-5 in 2023 and somehow won their next five games.
They ended up getting to 7-6 after 13 games and finished with eight wins. Anyway, the Jaguars are headed toward another substantial rebuild if you ask me, and it'll center again around Trevor Lawrence. For a team that went 9-8 in both the 2022 and 2023 NFL Seasons, we definitely expected more from this team in 2024. Heck, I was thinking this team could win double-digit games in 2024. I was wrong.