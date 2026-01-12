3 most likely Super Bowl LX matchups approaching the Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Two teams that have become regulars in the NFL playoffs are the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The Rams won it all back in the 2021 NFL Season thanks to a superteam-type of roster and some elite QB play from Matthew Stafford. The 2021 season was the first year after the Rams and Detroit Lions swapped QBs.

In the years since, the Rams have rebuild their roster and have one of the best in the NFL, but the team's defense has not played all that well recently, as the secondary is definitely in need of another starter or two. Heck, that is kind of the case for the Buffalo Bills, but along the defensive line.

Buffalo can't stop the run well and don't create a ton of pressure on the QB, but both teams are led by their excellent quarterbacks. Josh Allen has taken over playoff games at times and is capable of doing damage with his arm and his legs.

Buffalo and LA would likely both have to go on the road with their final two games before the Super Bowl, so isn't not a slam-dunk guarantee that this matchup comes true, but there are easy arguments for each team to advance, as we just noted.

The Rams are in Chicago to face the Bears, who seem to have a thing for major fourth quarter comebacks, and the Bills are in Denver to face the Broncos, another team that has a thing for fourth quarter comebacks. Oddly enough, both Chicago and Denver are led by their second-year passers, but the Broncos feel like the more formidable team.

At the end of the day, though, no one would be surprised if the Rams and the Bills each won in the Divisional Round, as there is an element of 'been there, done that' that could give each team an advantage.