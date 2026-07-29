3 NFL players who can't afford to waste golden opportunities in 2026

Life comes at players fast in the NFL. One season, you might be a franchise quarterback, MVP candidate, Defensive Player of the Year candidate, or big-money player. The next year, you might be fighting for a job and carrying titles nobody wants to carry in any line of work.

For a handful of players around the league, the 2026 season is the perfect opportunity take advantage of a great situation. Some opportunities are simply too good to be wasted.

And that's exactly what we're going to look at here. We've picked three players around the league who have golden opportunities in their respective situations that each player must take advantage of, or it could be the beginning of the end for any of them.

Top 3 NFL players with golden opportunities they simply cannot waste in 2026

3. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to say that the Ravens going back on the trade to acquire Maxx Crosby earlier this offseason could be a blessing in disguise for Crosby, but you never know.

After the Ravens hit "Return to Sender" on the blockbuster trade, Crosby was given a new chip on his shoulder to prove that he's not only healthy after dealing with a knee issue late last season, but that he's still one of the most destructive forces in the NFL off the edge.

The opportunity before Crosby is golden for a couple of reasons. If he plays well, we're liable to see the Raiders either play well as a team, or he could still get shipped off to another contender, where a massive contract could also be waiting for him.

Either way, it feels like Crosby has a chance -- if he can prove he's healthy in the near future -- to cash in financially as well as possibly get himself to an even better situation for the prime years of his NFL career.

2. Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Most quarterbacks around the league would love to be able to throw to the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and TJ Hockenson as their primary targets.

We've seen Kyler Murray play at a Pro Bowl level in the past. He proved over the first three seasons of his NFL career that he can be a legitimate franchise quarterback, and one of the more dynamic dual threat players in the league.

After getting let go by the Cardinals and struggling to stay healthy in recent years, Murray is getting a great chance this year with the Vikings that he really has to take advantage of. There aren't many players around the NFL with more cold hard cash at stake, because the Vikings will be motivated to retain Murray if he can prove himself this season.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Is there any player in the NFL being gifted a better situation than Tua Tagovailoa?

The Atlanta Falcons' incumbent starting quarterback and former 1st-round pick is still recovering from an injury, leaving the door wide open for Tagovailoa to take his job. There's a new coaching staff and front office in place, meaning nobody's wagon is hitched to Michael Penix Jr. at this point.

The Falcons have a stellar group of skill players offensively, led by Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Those guys can all make life a lot easier on Tagovailoa.

Not only that, but unlike Kyler Murray with the Vikings, Tagovailoa has a golden opportunity to come in and take over the NFC South, one of the most wide-open divisions in football right now.

After getting dumped by the Dolphins, Tagovailoa is in a great situation to rebound and maybe even make some noise in the postseason.