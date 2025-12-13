3 NFL players who could get traded for a first-round pick after 2025 season

Next offseason could bring some massive change for certain teams, as it feels like major trades are becoming more and more common in today's NFL. Last offseason saw the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and even during the NFL Trade Deadline, top players like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner were dealt.

When the offseason rolls around, there are bound to be some major trades that shock the NFL world, and we could see some notable players that would require a first-round pick and perhaps more to be on the move.

We looked at three big-name players who could be on the move for at least a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

These three players might get dealt for a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Offseason

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby has been with the Las Vegas Raiders since 2020 and has played in 108 regular season games for the team, amassing 68.5 sacks, 429 total tackles, 130 tackles for loss, and 162 QB hits. He averages 20 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits per 17-game season, so he's simply a productive player at a position of need.

And I am sure Crosby expected a lot more success this year since the Raiders brought in a winning coach in Pete Carroll and a QB in Geno Smith who had previous years of being productive.

That simply has not been the case, and with Crosby slowly creeping toward 30 years old, he might be fed up and could simply be out of patience. The Raiders' roster, even with Crosby in the mix, is bad, and the front office could likely get multiple first-round picks for Maxx Crosby in a deal.

Those first-round picks could probably do more for the franchise long-term than Crosby is now, as the Raiders aren't maximizing the era they have had with him.

A Maxx Crosby trade feels somewhat likely.