3 NFL teams most likely to throw Daniel Jones a $100 million contract in 2026

Daniel Jones was on pace to have a career-best season with the Indianapolis Colts this year. Indy got off to a 7-1 start, and Jones was playing some insanely efficient football. He wasn't necessarily lighting up the stat sheet each week, but he was throwing for a lot of yards and just playing smart, efficient football, which is what many QB-needy teams are desperate for.

Through 13 games, Jones and the Colts finished 8-5 in his starts. He completed 68% of his passes for 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. His passer rating was 100.2, and he set career-highs in completion percentage, yards, success rate, yards per attempt, yards per completion, yards per game, and QBR.

Had Jones played a full 17 games, he was on pace to finish with the following stat line:



4,055 yards

25 touchdowns

10 interceptions



Teams will absolutely do the math here and convince themselves that he's worth a multi-year, free agency contract, but which three teams could line up to hand him one to sign in 2026?

These teams could throw Daniel Jones a massive contract in the 2026 NFL Season

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are the most logical team to bring Daniel Jones into the mix, or back into the mix, in 2026. Indy was on pace to at least emerge as a solid Wild Card team this year, and that was obviously the first year Jones was with the team. There isn't a clear-cut upgrade available over Jones, and this front office also did trade two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, which proved that they were planning on going all-in.

Chris Ballard definitely knows how to build an NFL roster, but the QB position evaded him for years. They found something semi-sustainable with Jones, so Indy might get the first crack at re-signing him, and it's really the team's only option if you think about it.