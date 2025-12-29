3 NFL teams most likely to throw Daniel Jones a $100 million contract in 2026

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could win their final game this year and still manage to finish with a winning record. Many NFL teams cannot say that, but it's still been a year to forget for the Vikings. They saw Sam Darnold breakout in 2024 and help them to a 14-win season, but Darnold departed for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Darnold is again playing well, but the Vikings' decision to draft JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has quickly proven to be the wrong move. Not only has McCarthy largely looked awful and overwhelmed in the NFL, he's also missed a ton of games and just cannot stay healthy. It's been a double-whammy of 'bad' for McCarthy.

The Vikings signed Daniel Jones last year when he was let go by the New York Giants, so he has some familiarity with the team. It would shock me if the Vikings' front office didn't pursue this move, as jobs could be on the line. Jones would be an immediate upgrade and would have a similar set-up he did in 2025 with the Colts.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It's hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers playing beyond the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are on the cusp of making the playoffs again, but they're again going to lose in the first round if they get there. Pittsburgh doesn't seem to be interested in a full rebuild, which is what they need, so there is reason to believe that GM Omar Khan is again going to be searching for a starting quarterback.

This is simply not how you sustain success in the NFL, but there is no indication that Pittsburgh wants to do that. The Steelers could extend a multi-year free agency contract offer to Daniel Jones and convince themselves that signing a QB to a multi-year deal is actually making the necessary move at the position.