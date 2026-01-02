3 NFL teams that need to do whatever it takes to trade for Maxx Crosby in 2026

If players like Khalil Mack and Micah Parsons can be traded entering the peak years of their respective NFL careers, then Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby shouldn't be considered off limits, either.

Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the league, and it seemed like he would be a lifer with the Raiders until just recently. When the Raiders shut Crosby down for the year due to a knee injury, he didn't seem to like that at all, and it may have fractured the relationship beyond repair.

With the Raiders entering likely another rebuilding/reloading stage in the 2026 offseason, would they listen to offers for Crosby? It can't be considered off the table at this point, especially if Crosby is asking for it. And there are three teams that should be lined up to offer whatever it takes to get Crosby out of Vegas and onto their respective rosters.

3 teams that need to trade whatever it takes for Maxx Crosby in the 2026 offseason

1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have done this before. This would be a repeat of history, right? The Bears were the team that traded for Khalil Mack when the Raiders shockingly made him available once upon a time. It feels like a lifetime ago at this point, but it might be time for that history to repeat itself.

The Bears have transformed into one of the best all-around teams in the league in a hurry under new head coach Ben Johnson. The development of young quarterback Caleb Williams has put the Bears in the type of window to afford the "luxury" of this move. And general manager Ryan Poles has made blockbuster deals before.

This would be a no-brainer for the Bears to make the Raiders an offer they can't refuse for Crosby, addressing their most pressing defensive need for a consistent presence off the edge.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in an extremely similar situation as the Chicago Bears. They have a second-year quarterback who has emerged into the franchise player they envisioned this year. Mike Vrabel has this team competing for the #1 seed in the AFC. After taking the division title back from the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots look like a team that's going to be around for quite some time.

And this is a team with a ton of salary cap space to work with. While they have other roster needs, nothing is more pressing than their need for pass rush. The Patriots have a -17 sack differential heading into Week 18, which is indicative of their need for offensive line help as well as the need for a pass rush presence.

They should be willing to trade whatever it takes to get Crosby off the Raiders' hands.

3. Washington Commanders

Unlike the previous two teams on this list, the Washington Commanders have already been to their Conference Championship round with the quarterback they selected in 2024. Although this has been a rough year for the Commanders in terms of their injuries, the pass rush situation didn't help.

The Commanders have to address the EDGE position, and what better way to do that than by trading for Maxx Crosby? They are also in need of the jolt the arrival of Crosby could bring. While the Bears and Patriots would be looking to build on momentum, the Commanders would be trying to aggressively recapture it.

I like the Bears and Commanders as options because they are in the NFC as well, and you would have to think the Raiders would prefer to trade him out of the conference if every offer on the table is relatively similar.

Plus, the Commanders have higher picks than both the Bears and Patriots.