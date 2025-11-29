3 NFL teams that need to trade whatever it takes for Arch Manning

Hopefully, there are a number of NFL teams prepared to do whatever it takes to get to the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nobody is going to be receiving more calls in the next couple of months than Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, assuming his team stays on pace for the #1 overall pick in next year's draft. The Titans have Cam Ward in place at the quarterback position, giving them the opportunity in a weak non-QB draft class, to sell off the #1 overall selection to the highest bidder.

That could simultaneously be a franchise-altering deal for Borgonzi and the Titans as well as provide a team with the opportunity to make Arch Manning the fourth member of his family to be the top pick in the NFL Draft. Which teams need to do whatever it takes to get him?

2026 NFL Draft: 3 NFL teams that must trade up for Arch Manning

1. New Orleans Saints

If the season ended today, the Saints would have the 3rd overall pick. That would be almost perfect for a team like the Titans, because it would keep them in the top three overall while still giving them a lot of other prime NFL draft real estate.

As Mike Borgonzi looks to build his war chest and put pieces around Cam Ward, the Saints are looking to solidify the QB position after scrambling in 2025 when Derek Carr retired. And frankly, Hollywood couldn't have scripted this any better.

Arch Manning goes to the same team that drafted his grandfather 1st overall once upon a time? It's almost too perfect to actually happen.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams aren't exactly the second team that comes to mind when you talk about teams in the NFL right now needing a quarterback in the worst way, but they might present the best possible situation for Arch at the next level.

Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level right now, but the clock is ticking on his career, and Father Time spares no one. As great as Stafford has been this year, it feels like the Rams have been at the forefront of quarterback rumors for the past couple of offseasons.

They have multiple 1st-round picks in this year's draft to play with, including the Falcons's top pick in 2026.

3. New York Jets

There is inherent pressure in playing quarterback for the Jets, being in one of the biggest markets in the NFL. It's a pressure that has caused just about everyone who has been in that spot to crumble over the last however many years. Too many to count.

The Jets clearly punted the quarterback situation to 2026, and general manager Darren Mougey has a lengthy history with Peyton Manning. The Manning family is going to want a say in where Arch plays at the next level. That should come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever given the way things went with Eli Manning when he was drafted.

The Jets have multiple 1st-round picks to play with this year and next year, so they can afford to make a blockbuster move up for the quarterback they covet most.