3 no-brainer Maxx Crosby trade destinations after latest bombshell report

One of the biggest names potentially on the move in the 2026 offseason is Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Even with a new head coach coming in for the 2026 season, it appears as though irreparable damage has been done between the Raiders and Crosby after the star pass rusher was forced by the team to sit out the final couple of games this season. Crosby is the type who doesn't like to miss a single snap, much less multiple games, and there appears to have been a major fracture in the fundamental trust between the player and organization here.

Jay Glazer dropped a bombshell on everyone during the week of Super Bowl media festivities, stating that he thinks Crosby's time with the Raiders is likely over and that he doesn't want to go through another rebuild. So if he's traded this offseason, where could he land?

3 no-brainer landing spots in possible 2026 Maxx Crosby blockbuster trade

1. New England Patriots

Any big-time pass rusher that becomes available this offseason, whether through trade or NFL free agency, we should be looking at the Patriots as one of the top two or three suitors. The Patriots, in case you didn't know this (I've said it a billion times at this point), had the worst sack differential in the NFL this past season.

Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson did a passable job, and Chaisson is making himself some money here in the playoffs, but a superstar like Crosby might solidify the Patriots atop the AFC for years to come.

And yes, the cost will be dramatic, but that's a price the Patriots should absolutely be willing to pay. They've got a quarterback on a rookie contract, and plenty of flexibility in this current window.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

If there is a blockbuster trade to be made, you already know that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to be working his tail off to make it happen. Nobody loves a big-time trade quite like Howie Roseman.

And the Eagles are always in the market for help on the defensive front. They're never satisfied with the status quo. Getting a pass rusher like Maxx Crosby for Vic Fangio's defense would be a match made in football heaven. This is an absolutely outrageous possibility, the idea of pairing up Crosby on the edge with Jalen Carter on the interior.

This is 100 percent the type of deal the Eagles would make, especially with the bitter taste of this past season lingering.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in the "go for it" window, and that should absolutely be reflected in the way they approach this offseason.

If there is one area of the Bears' roster that is going to need a bit of an overhaul, it's the edge rusher position. Montez Sweat has been a really solid addition for them, but getting a true superstar off the edge like Maxx Crosby would take that defense to the next level.

The Bears' defense led the NFL in takeaways this past season, but they were susceptible on the defensive front. They're expected to address the interior defensive line this offseason, but how about a little repeat of history?

It wasn't that long ago that the Bears struck a blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack when he was on the Raiders, and this offseason, they could do it again.