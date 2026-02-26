3 obvious DJ Moore landing spots if Bears star WR is traded in 2026 offseason

The Chicago Bears are trying to build a Super Bowl contender in the 2026 offseason, and one of their most valuable chips currently on the roster is wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore has been phenomenal throughout his NFL career, but is entering his age-29 season and has back-to-back cap hits of $28.5 million.

The Bears would probably love to keep him around, but with that big of a chunk of the salary cap pie, they are going to need to invest more in their defense. With both Rome Odunze an Luther Burden looking ready for expanded roles, as well as Colston Loveland emerging as a top-tier weapon as a rookie, the Bears could trade Moore this offseason and use the cap savings to build elsewhere.

And there would be plenty of other receiver-needy contenders ready to pounce on a possible trade. Looking around the league at situations that could make sense, what teams would be the most obvious potential landing spots for DJ Moore in 2026?

3 obvious landing spots for WR DJ Moore if the Bears trade him in 2026

1. Buffalo Bills

The Bills are one of the teams most desperate for wide receiver help here in the 2026 offseason. And not only is their need for receiver help obvious, but so is their connection to DJ Moore.

The Bills hired Joe Brady as their head coach in the 2026 offseason, and Brady was the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers back in 2020-21 when Moore was still with the team. He helped Moore to two of the best seasons of his NFL career, and the familiarity there could make this an ideal pairing for both sides.

Buffalo would be a great spot for Moore, and Josh Allen would love to be able to lean on him as a veteran presence at the position.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are another team that has both a need at the receiver position as well as a significant connection to Moore.

While you have to dig a little bit into the past for the connection between Brady and Moore, you only have to look back at last season with the Bears to find the connection between Moore and the Ravens. The Ravens hired former Bears OC Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator this offseason, and now that Doyle is getting the chance to call plays for the first time, having some familiarity in his offensive personnel wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

DJ Moore's ability to create after the catch would give Lamar Jackson a true "easy button" in the passing game.

3. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders could be set to say goodbye to Deebo Samuel this offseason, and they'll need some receiver help to pair with Terry McLaurin.

Not that the Commanders want to keep cycling through veteran receivers approaching the age of 30, but someone like DJ Moore could be exactly what a quarterback like Jayden Daniels needs entering his third NFL season.

David Blough is taking over play-calling for the Commanders this offseason, and he crossed paths with Ben Johnson on the Detroit Lions for a handful of seasons. There's some expected crossover there in offensive philosophy, so Moore could be a great fit. He'd also be returning to the same area of the country where he played his college ball (Maryland).