3 proposed NFL trades would have massive Super Bowl implications

With Myles Garrett being traded in the 2026 offseason, it truly feels like almost anything you can dream up is on the table.

There are certain untouchable players in the NFL, but most of them are quarterbacks. For the remainder of the players and position groups around the league, it seems like the right offer could have any number of superstar players on the move.

As the offseason continues to roll along, our comrades at FanSided.com have been putting together some fascinating NFL trade proposals that are worth discussing. A handful of them would be such significant needle-moving deals that it could impact Super Bowl odds for a number of teams.

We're going to take a look at three significant trade proposals and why they might just make a ton of sense to happen before the start of the 2026 season.

George Pickens to Bills highlights 3 major NFL trade proposals ahead of training camp

Trade Proposal #1: WR George Pickens to the Buffalo Bills

Why this trade would not happen: No players going back to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have shown a willingness to wheel and deal over the past few seasons, perhaps more than just about any other team. Darren Mougey of the Jets might have something to say about that, but you get the idea. The Cowboys acquired George Pickens in a trade just about a year ago with the Steelers, and that trade proved to be quite the bargain for Jerry Jones.

While the Cowboys have seemingly drawn a line in the sand when it comes to contract negotiations with Pickens, it also seems they have drawn a line in the sand about trading him. But the Bills could get Dallas to change their minds.

FanSided's Mark Powell is the one who came up with this trade idea in the first place, and while he's made a compelling offer of a 1st-round pick in the vaunted 2027 NFL Draft, this is not the type of deal to get Jerry Jones on board during a contending season.

It might not seem like much, but if this offer were to be slightly tweaked to include Keon Coleman instead of a 5th-round pick, the Bills might get Jerry Jones to bite. Jones loves a good reclamation project, and Coleman could at least give them another option to pair with Lamb this season.

Trade Proposal #2: DE Maxx Crosby to the Philadelphia Eagles

Why this trade would not happen: Howie Roseman would never

This proposed trade between the Eagles and Raiders comes from FanSided's Justin Carter. And to be fair, if you're the Raiders, this is a deal you'd do every day of the week that ends with the letter "y".

For the Raiders, this represents an even better package, by quite a significant margin, than the two 1st-round picks they were set to receive from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

For the Eagles, this is a deal Howie Roseman would simply never make. While Roseman loves to make trades, he doesn't ever get taken for a ride quite like this. Although the Eagles and Jalen Carter have potentially had some contentious situations going on behind the scenes, the value of Carter is still high enough to eliminate even the 1st-round pick from a hypothetical deal like this one.

If the Eagles wanted to acquire Crosby, the easiest path would simply to duplicate the Ravens' deal. But since the Ravens hit "return to sender" on the initial trade, it stands to reason that simply a 1st-round pick and 2nd-round pick would get the deal done.

Trade Proposal #3: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Chicago Bears

Other than the possibility that this isn't a good enough draft compensation offer, there is really no good reason why this trade wouldn't happen.

The New York Giants have been hoarding pass rushers, and at this point, you almost feel like they're holding Kayvon Thibodeaux hostage. The idea of him playing extensive snaps with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Arvell Reese now in the mix is far-fetched. It won't serve Thibodeaux well to play for the Giants this season, in all likelihood.

The Giants understandably would want something good for Thibodeaux, but how much can they realistically ask for a player who has missed 12 games over the last two years?

This idea came from Wynston Wilcox at FanSided, and I love the idea of Thibodeaux winding up on the Bears opposite Montez Sweat. Sweat is coming off of a great year, but the Bears didn't get him enough help in the 2026 offseason.