3 quarterbacks who could get benched in Week 9 after Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts benched Anthony Richardson on Tuesday. Could these three quarterbacks be next? The discourse surrounding Richardson has been interesting thus far. Some have said that the benching is deserved, but others are blasting the Colts for benching him after just 10 starts.
I tend to believe that the decision to pull himself out of the game in Week 8 because he was a little bit tired has factored into this decision. I bet that the Colts still plan on inserting AR5 back into the lineup at some point later on, but a message needed sent.
Well, could these three QBs get benched after or during Week 9?
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Guys, I don't think Daniel Jones is good at football. Someone should tell the New York Giants before they sign him to a $160 million deal and commit to him into his sixth season in the NFL.
Wait.
It's just flat-out insane that the Giants have stuck with Jones this long to begin with, and another stinker of a performance, this time coming in Week 8 in another loss, should have the Giants seriously considering sending Jones to the bench for Drew Lock, who is just a more fun version of Daniel Jones.
The Giants franchise continues to circle the drain...
Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Had Spencer Rattler been playing well in Derek Carr's absence, I'm not sure Carr would have gotten his job back. You can't really blame Rattler, though, as the New Orleans Saints are poorly coached, poorly constructed, and horribly injured. Carr is obviously the starter, so it's likely that as soon as Carr can return from his oblique injury, he'll be the starter once again.
It will be interesting to see what General Manager Mickey Loomis does in the offseason, as the Saints are in need of a full-scale rebuild, which could propel Rattler into the starting lineup in 2025.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks won their first three games in 2024 and their fans would tell you that this team is legit and going to win the NFC West. While they still could win the NFC West, they aren't a legitimate team, and Geno Smith continues his slight regression back to the backup-caliber QB he has been in every year of his career before his breakout 2022 season.
The Seahawks need to recognize that Smith is not going to lead them to a Super Bowl, so at some point, the plug must be pulled. A loss in Week 9 to the Los Angeles Rams would drop Seattle to 4-5 and would put them at their bye week. That could be enough time for the team to get backup QB Sam Howell up to speed.