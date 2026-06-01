3 teams ready to make a Super Bowl push in the 2026 NFL Season

Houston Texans

The one thing that could hold this team back from winning it all would be quarterback CJ Stroud, but that's truly it. Houston, this offseason, went out and shored up the offensive line with Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, two quality veterans.

Additionally, the team bolstered the running back room with David Montgomery, another quality veteran. On defense, General Manager Nick Caseiro somehow found a way to improve that side of the ball, signing safety Reed Blankenship and also reinforcing the defensive line with Kayden McDonald in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On paper, this team has it all, but Stroud himself has been rather average the past two seasons, and given how talented this entire group is, all Stroud may have to be is a top-12-ish player at the position. The Seattle Seahawks roughly got that level of quarterback play from Sam Darnold in 2025, and they won it all.

Sure, it might be a lot easier said than done, but Houston could find themselves firmly in the Super Bowl bubble in 2026 if Stroud can somehow find a way to flash us back to his insane rookie season in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had one notable weakness on the roster, and it was at cornerback. The front office filled that need with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. With a shored up secondary and the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford returning, the Rams could win it all.

Los Angeles was trending toward winning the NFC West in 2025, but a bit of a collapse down the stretch didn't allow that to happen. A defense being a bit stronger against the pass, and a returning elite offense, will have Los Angeles in a great spot to win it all.

This team also did win the Super Bowl back in 2021, so we can't pretend like this wouldn't be some major, unlikely occurence.