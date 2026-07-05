3 teams that surely want to fast-forward to the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is something that a lot of people may not even have on their radar right now, but there could be some NFL teams that have slowly begun preparing for next year's class. Obviously, the teams most likely to do this would be those who aren't close to fielding a legitimate quarterback room.

Next year's draft does figure to be rather loaded at the position, and while it seems like we say that every single year, 2027 may genuinely have a large handful of quarterbacks hearing their names called in Round 1.

Let's look at a few teams that surely want to skip the season and head toward the 2027 NFL Draft next April.

These 3 teams definitely want to get through the 2026 season and hone in on the 2027 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals

Not only do the Arizona Cardinals have a bottom-5 roster, but this team is also trapped in the best division in football, as Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all won at least 12 games during the 2026 season, and it's not a stretch to think that all three could be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this year.

I can't imagine there is a team in professional sports in a worse overall spot than the Cardinals, and that's saying something. Fortunately, if the Cardinals are among the worst teams in the league this year, which is a safe bet, a franchise quarterback could be on the way. The biggest prize could be Arch Manning, who opted to head back to Texas for another season of college.

And while the NFC West could still be loaded in 2027, the Cardinals could find themselves in a spot where they have the youngest starting quarterback in the division, and a potential franchise one at that.

Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford is getting older, and there is no guarantee that Sam Darnold keeps this up. Brock Purdy is a fine quarterback himself, but nothing special overall. In today's NFL, the quarterback position being solved helps about 70 percent of the other issues get fixed.

Just take a look at teams like Chicago and Denver, for example. Both franchises were forgettable before they landed Caleb Williams and Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Suddenly, both teams are on the doorstep of a potential Super Bowl run.

It's far from a guarantee that the front office in Arizona would survive into 2027, but there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.