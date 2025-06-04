3 teams who must find a way to trade for QB Kirk Cousins following OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers might still be holding out hope for Aaron Rodgers, but what if Rodgers decides to... just retire?

He doesn't seem to be fully bought in for the 2025 NFL Season, and he's also set to turn 42 years old this coming December, so he'd be one of the oldest QBs to suit up in an NFL game. Now yes, Rodgers was still moderately effective in 2024, and there is reason to believe that he'd play somewhat well with Pittsburgh in 2025.

And it does not seem like the Steelers are ready to blow this thing up just yet. They traded for DK Metcalf, might be close to signing Gabe Davis, and also might be scouring the market for yet another offensive addition.

Kirk Cousins would have some weaponry at his disposal on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the youth over Aaron Rodgers may also be a huge appeal here as well. In fact, Cousins could be a multi-year solution for the team.

Indianapolis Colts

GM Chris Ballard has botched the QB position for years now, so why not make another move at the position? The Colts signed Daniel Jones to 'compete' with Anthony Richardson this offseason, and it's just totally unclear how that is going to unfold.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen might feel more comfortable with Kirk Cousins as his starter, as there is reason to believe that he and the Colts have to win some games this year and perhaps even make the postseason.

And if you asked me; Kirk Cousins is a better option than both Jones and Richardson. Indy does have a good offensive line, play in a dome, and have playmakers as well. This might be a bit of a stretch, but the Colts on paper are a lot similar to the Minnesota Vikings were when Cousins was there. It's a desirable destination, and perhaps that could be leveraged by Indy to pry Cousins away from the Falcons.