3 Trevon Diggs landing spots that make sense for prove-it deal in NFL Free Agency

One of the biggest names set to hit NFL Free Agency in March is also one of the most polarizing players set to hit the market. Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has seen his stock plummeting in recent years, to the point that he was an in-season roster cut for not one but two teams last season.

Not only did the Cowboys make the decision to cut Diggs during the season, but so did the Green Bay Packers after he was on the team very briefly.

Things are not looking great for Diggs, but we all know how this goes in the NFL. Teams are always wiling to take risks on talent, even if it means giving a player a one-year prove-it type of deal. And Diggs should have options with some connections around the league. Who are the most likely teams to sign him if he's willing to take a low-risk deal to prove himself?

3 no-brainer landing spots for Trevon Diggs in 2026 NFL Free Agency

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders not only have a need in the secondary, but they have Dan Quinn as their head coach. Quinn was obviously the defensive coordinator in Dallas during the best years of Trevon Diggs's career, and perhaps a reunion between these two can rekindle some of the magic we had seen once upon a time from Diggs.

Although Diggs has always been something of a feast-or-famine cornerback, he had a whopping 11 interceptions back in 2021 under Quinn, and three more interceptions the following season.

We've seen Quinn take on a number of former Cowboys players in Washington, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see this reunion as well.

2. Chicago Bears

Another team that has done a good job of taking some reclamation projects on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. We saw Nahshon Wright really elevate his value this past season with the Bears, as well as players like CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The Bears not only have been a solid spot for reclamation projects in the defensive backfield, but they have Al Harris coaching up their defensive backs. Harris was an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, coaching up the defensive backs, from 2020-24. He knows Trevon Diggs very well and we could see Diggs get a shot to prove himself with a contender like Chicago.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

We know the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't afraid to take risks on players, especially on short-term deals, and Diggs could be a really nice risk-reward option for them now that Mike McCarthy is in the head coach's chair.

McCarthy was obviously the Dallas Cowboys' head coach from 2020-24, so just like the other teams on this list, he has plenty of familiarity with Diggs. And you get the sense that he's going to need a situation like that to make it this coming season.