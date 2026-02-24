3 Tyson Bagent trade destinations that make the most sense in 2026

NFL teams in need of quarterback help are going to be in the market for high-upside short-term solutions in the 2026 offseason due to the pure lack of volume in terms of prospects and options in NFL free agency.

A player like Tyson Bagent could be a really attractive option for teams in the 2026 offseason, even though he's also valuable to the Chicago Bears as their backup quarterback. The Bears are under no obligation to trade Bagent, but he could draw enough interest from around the league to get them to make a move.

If the Bears are willing to trade Bagent, what teams would be the most likely suitors this offseason? With coaching connections and GM connections around the league, there are a number of spots that could make some sense.

3 landing spots for Tyson Bagent if Bears are willing to trade him in 2026

1. New York Jets

The New York Jets are one of a number of options that could make a ton of sense for Tyson Bagent if the Bears are willing to trade him away. The Jets have an obvious need at the quarterback position, but picking 2nd (and 16th) overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, they aren't in a great position to get a quarterback.

Maybe the Jets fall in love with Ty Simpson at some point in the pre-draft process, but if that doesn't end up happening, someone like Bagent for the price of a Day 2 draft pick could be a worthwhile gamble. Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson were coordinators on the Detroit Lions for a number of years, so there's going to be plenty of mutual trust between them.

If Johnson gives Bagent his stamp of approval as a possible starter option, perhaps Glenn and the Jets would be the perfect type of team to take that kind of risk.

2. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals should be considered one of the teams on any short list for a quarterback that isn't going to cost a ton financially to acquire this offseason. The situation with the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is to the point now where it's all but certain that they are going to need a short-term bridge option, and Tyson Bagent could work well for them.

The Cardinals just hired Mike LaFleur as their new head coach this offseason, and LaFleur is going to want to choose the quarterback operating his offense.

That means the end of the line for Murray, and an audition this year for someone else before the Cardinals make long-term decisions in 2027.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons brought in Ian Cunningham as their new general manager this offseason, and Cunningham previously served as the assistant GM in Chicago under Bears GM Ryan Poles.

The connection to the Bears is one reason to believe Tyson Bagent should be an option for the Falcons, as well as the fact that Michael Penix Jr. might not be considered the franchise QB for that organization internally.

With Kirk Cousins set to be released this offseason along with the injury concerns surrounding Penix, it could make a lot of sense for the Falcons to throw a pick at the Bears for Bagent. He could potentially beat Penix for that job if they open it up to a competition.