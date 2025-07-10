33 2025 NFL Draft picks still unsigned heading into training camp

The 2025 NFL Draft class has reached a pretty unprecedented status in terms of the number of players that remain unsigned as we rapidly approach training camp report dates around the league.

There are still 33 rookies as of the time this post is being written who have yet to sign their contracts, including two first-round picks and the majority of the second round. There are a number of factors playing into that, including Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart believing the team is intentionally trying to put him in a rough situation with void options in his deal.

The second round has nothing to do with teams trying to do wrong by the players and everything to do with Texans second-round pick Jayden Higgins setting a new precedent with a fully-guaranteed deal, the first ever for a second-round pick. His deal has caused a logjam in the second round overall.

There is only one player unsigned outside of the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at every player that is still unsigned as we approach training camp.

33 rookies remain unsigned from 2025 NFL Draft class heading into camp

1st rounders

17th pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Bengals

20th pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Broncos

The situation with Barron and the Broncos doesn't seem to be anywhere near as contentious as Stewart and the Bengals, if it's even contentious at all. Still, it's interesting that he's unsigned at this point when there's been no friction between he and the Broncos reported, and nobody is expecting any sort of holdout there.

2nd rounders

35th pick: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, Seahawks

36th pick: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

37th pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Dolphins

38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

39th pick: Luther Burden, WR, Bears

40th pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

41st pick: TJ Sanders, DL, Bills

42nd pick: Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

43rd pick: Alfred Collins, DL, 49ers

44th pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Cowboys

45th pick: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Colts

46th pick: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

47th pick: Will Johnson, CB, Cardinals

48th pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Texans

49th pick: Demetrius Knight, LB, Bengals

50th pick: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

51st pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Panthers

52nd pick: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, Titans

53rd pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Buccaneers

54th pick: Anthony Belton, OT, Packers

55th pick: Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

56th pick: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Bears

57th pick: Tate Ratledge, OL, Lions

58th pick: Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

59th pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Ravens

60th pick: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

61st pick: Trey Amos, CB, Commanders

62nd pick: Shemar Turner, DL, Bears

63rd pick: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Chiefs

64th pick: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Eagles

Again, most of the second round is unsigned at this point, and it's due to the first two guys getting so much guaranteed money. That's caused a holdup at the top of the round, which causes a logjam for the rest of the second rounders. You always wait to see what the guy in front of you got for guaranteed money, because you don't want to miss out if you're an NFL agent.

4th rounder

107th pick: Jack Kiser, LB, Jaguars

Only one fourth-round pick remains unsigned at this point, and it's Jack Kiser of the Jaguars. At this point, it's unknown why Kiser would not have signed but perhaps his deal will move the quickest of the players listed.