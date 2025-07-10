33 2025 NFL Draft picks still unsigned heading into training camp

The 2025 NFL Draft class has reached a pretty unprecedented status in terms of the number of players that remain unsigned as we rapidly approach training camp report dates around the league.
There are still 33 rookies as of the time this post is being written who have yet to sign their contracts, including two first-round picks and the majority of the second round. There are a number of factors playing into that, including Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart believing the team is intentionally trying to put him in a rough situation with void options in his deal.
The second round has nothing to do with teams trying to do wrong by the players and everything to do with Texans second-round pick Jayden Higgins setting a new precedent with a fully-guaranteed deal, the first ever for a second-round pick. His deal has caused a logjam in the second round overall.
There is only one player unsigned outside of the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at every player that is still unsigned as we approach training camp.
33 rookies remain unsigned from 2025 NFL Draft class heading into camp
1st rounders
- 17th pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Bengals
- 20th pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Broncos
The situation with Barron and the Broncos doesn't seem to be anywhere near as contentious as Stewart and the Bengals, if it's even contentious at all. Still, it's interesting that he's unsigned at this point when there's been no friction between he and the Broncos reported, and nobody is expecting any sort of holdout there.
2nd rounders
- 35th pick: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, Seahawks
- 36th pick: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
- 37th pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Dolphins
- 38th pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
- 39th pick: Luther Burden, WR, Bears
- 40th pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
- 41st pick: TJ Sanders, DL, Bills
- 42nd pick: Mason Taylor, TE, Jets
- 43rd pick: Alfred Collins, DL, 49ers
- 44th pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Cowboys
- 45th pick: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Colts
- 46th pick: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
- 47th pick: Will Johnson, CB, Cardinals
- 48th pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Texans
- 49th pick: Demetrius Knight, LB, Bengals
- 50th pick: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks
- 51st pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Panthers
- 52nd pick: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, Titans
- 53rd pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Buccaneers
- 54th pick: Anthony Belton, OT, Packers
- 55th pick: Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
- 56th pick: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Bears
- 57th pick: Tate Ratledge, OL, Lions
- 58th pick: Jack Bech, WR, Raiders
- 59th pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Ravens
- 60th pick: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
- 61st pick: Trey Amos, CB, Commanders
- 62nd pick: Shemar Turner, DL, Bears
- 63rd pick: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Chiefs
- 64th pick: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Eagles
Again, most of the second round is unsigned at this point, and it's due to the first two guys getting so much guaranteed money. That's caused a holdup at the top of the round, which causes a logjam for the rest of the second rounders. You always wait to see what the guy in front of you got for guaranteed money, because you don't want to miss out if you're an NFL agent.
4th rounder
- 107th pick: Jack Kiser, LB, Jaguars
Only one fourth-round pick remains unsigned at this point, and it's Jack Kiser of the Jaguars. At this point, it's unknown why Kiser would not have signed but perhaps his deal will move the quickest of the players listed.