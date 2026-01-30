The Minnesota Vikings just dropped a bombshell on the rest of the NFL with the decision to fire general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Adofo-Mensah has been with the Vikings since 2022, and while the Vikings have been contenders during that timeframe, they took a massive step back in 2025. And apparently, the organization no longer was seeing eye-to-eye with the general manager.

The Vikings have not drafted well since Adofo-Mensah came aboard. They have made some bold moves in free agency, but the decision to let Sam Darnold leave in free agency in favor of JJ McCarthy was potentially the unforgivable decision on behalf of the ownership. Could there be major fallout with the Vikings in a rough salary cap position?

4 big-name players the Vikings could trade after firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

1. WR Jordan Addison

The Vikings could absolutely entertain the idea of trading away wide receiver Jordan Addison this offseason, and it would be justified for a variety of reasons.

Of course, Addison has been a very impactful player when healthy and available for the team, but he's had plenty of issues as well. Specifically, he was suspended three games this past season for a 2024 DIU incident. He was cited for reckless driving back in 2023. As recently as this year already, he was arrested for trespassing at a casino in Florida.

The Vikings would not be able to get great value in return for Addison, for those reasons on top of the fact that he's also a free agent after the 2025 season. It seems like a trade is a foregone conclusion at this point, but we'll see how the offseason progresses.

2. EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Not that finances are the sole motivation for trades, but the Vikings could add a much-needed $12.4 million in salary cap space by trading Jonathan Greenard before June 1. They would save just as much by releasing him, but the team may want to make a decision before March 13, because after March 13, they can only save $8.4 million by cutting him.

Making him a post-June 1 release would save the Vikings $19 million, but they will likely need those cap savings much earlier.

After racking up 12 sacks in his first year with the team, Greenard had just 3 sacks this past season in 12 games. Teams are always desperate for pass rush help, so Minnesota should be able to get something in return for him.

3. TE TJ Hockenson

The way the Vikings acquired TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in the middle of a season will still forever be one of the more shocking in-season trades I think we'll ever see. To make a deal for such an impactful player with a division rival is borderline unheard of.

But Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, for all his faults, was certainly not afraid to make deals with the Vikings' division rivals, was he?

Hockenson is another player the Vikings could look to trade before March 13, because they could save $8.89 million against this year's cap by doing so. If they make him a post-June 1 cut or trade, they could save $16 million. But again, can they afford to wait for those savings? It seems like Hockenson has been on the block for quite some time.

4. OT Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings would go further in the red to trade Christian Darrisaw before June 1, but after June 1, they might have a decent bit of motivation to move on. Trading Darrisaw after June 1 would save the Vikings over $15 million against the salary cap.

If they could potentially add a 1st-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft? The juice might be worth the squeeze.

Darrisaw is a really good player, but the Vikings wouldn't lose any trade value by making plans to move on from him during the rest of their offseason, because he plays such a coveted position and there is always a need. We'll see how the rest of the offseason goes to determine if this is a viable option or not.