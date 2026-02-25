4 free agents the Titans must sign no matter what in the offseason

The Tennessee Titans could genuinely be a breakout team in 2026. The franchise has already made some major changes, bringing in Robert Saleh as the head coach and notably hiring Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

On paper, the Titans definitely have some work to do, but with the most cap space in the NFL approaching free agency, we could see Tennessee simply buying talent. Cam Ward, their 2025 rookie quarterback, also began to put things together nicely down the stretch.

All in all, the Titans should have an aggressive offseason focused on making the most out of the Ward era, and these four free agent fits make all the sense in the world.

The Tennessee Titans have some obvious free agent fits in 2026

John Franklin-Myers, DE

There are a couple of very notable connections that could make John Franklin-Myers an extremely obvious fit for the Titans. Not only do the Titans have a ton of free agents along the defensive line, but Saleh was formerly the head coach of the New York Jets. Both Saleh and Franklin-Myers were on the Jets together in the 2021-2023 seasons.

Franklin-Myers definitely began to become more consistent in the NFL with the Jets. Furthermore, one of his former Jets' teammates, Tanzel Smart, is now a defensive line coach with the Titans, so another obvious connection is present.

With the need and connections obvious, the Titans signing Franklin-Myers is an obvious decision.

Odafe Oweh, OLB

Keeping with the defensive line additions, Odafe Oweh is a solid pass-rusher who would be a nice fit with the Titans. Oweh played for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, racking up 7.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. He had 10 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 2024, so the potential is there.

Oweh isn't going to command a massive contract, but the Titans could outbid any team in theory given that they have the most cap space in the league.