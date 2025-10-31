4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season

Indianapolis Colts (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Indianapolis Colts are 7-1 on the season and are flat-out amazing on both sides of the ball. Jonathan Taylor might be the MVP of the league right now, and Daniel Jones has been able to spread the ball around at a high level.

The defense is also sound under Lou Anarumo, a well-respected coordinator who had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals. Indy is a well-oiled machine overall and are heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, now losers of two games in a row.

Pittsburgh simply does not have the defensive talent to keep Taylor at bay or to run with the weapons that Indy has. The Colts will run circles around this outdated defensive scheme in a multi-score win for the visiting team. Indy improves to 8-1 with a win over Pittsburgh.

Prediction: Colts win 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (vs. New Orleans Saints)

You almost have to feel bad for the New Orleans Saints. Rookie QB Tyler Shough is making his first NFL start, and it's going to be against a pretty deep, young, and explosive LA Rams' defense. The offense is also among the best in the NFL - QB Matthew Stafford tossed five touchdowns in their Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I could see this game being a total shutout for the Rams, but I'll give them the benefit of the doubt here and predict that they score 17 points. The Rams will get into the endzone five games in another blowout victory.

Prediction: Rams win 35-17

Seattle Seahawks (@ Washington Commanders)

The Seattle Seahawks are another well-rounded team in the NFL, and they face off against the injured Washington Commanders in Week 9. This is clearly a bit of a regression for Washington in 2025, but it's been the total opposite for the Seahawks. Sam Darnold is playing is tail off, and Mike Macdonald's defense is explosive and talented as any in the league.

While the Commanders surely want to snap their losing streak, Seattle is fresh off of their bye and will get a solid touchdown victory in Week 9.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-20