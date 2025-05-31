49ers' fans get major injury update they were surely all waiting for

In the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers dealt with another year of brutal and frequent injuries. Can that change in 2025?

The 49ers seem to have an injury-riddled year every few seasons, and those down years are because of that - Kyle Shanahan has been such a good coach that the only thing that can really stop him and his teams from winning a ton in the regular season is an insane amount of injuries.

Well, the 2024 season saw players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk go down, so it was not a fun year. As we know, CMC is the engine that makes their offense go and is surely going to be an extremely productive player when on the field.

Fortunately for 49ers' fans, head coach Kyle Shanah did provide an encouraging update about the running back.

Christian McCaffrey "as healthy as can be"

Here was Kyle Shanahan recently on his stud running back and foundation of their offense:

This is great news, as he was limited to just four games in the 2024 NFL Season. He rushed for 202 yards in those games, and McCaffrey has dealt with injuries before. In 2020 and 2021 with the Carolina Panthers, he played in just 10 total regular season games. Across his eight-year career, McCaffrey has rushed for 6,387 yards and has caught 524 passes for 4,466 yards.

He's had two years with over 2,000 yards on offense and may just have another year or two of high-end production left in the tank, and if the 49ers want to get back to their winning ways in the 2025 NFL Season, they will need Christian McCaffrey to stay on the field and to maintain the high level of production he has sustained during his time with San Francisco.

Perhaps this will be a year where he suits up for all 17 games.