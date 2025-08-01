On Friday, Micah Parsons just requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Which teams could make sense for the stud player? This is a major breaking news story that has already sent shockwaves through the NFL, as Parsons is an elite player and could be on the move.

Of course, a potential deal would need to make sense for both sides. For the Cowboys, the priorities would likely be these: clear cap space, ship Parsons out of the NFC or to a non-contending NFC team, and secure significant value in return-either high draft picks or quality players. On the other end, any team seriously in the trade conversations would need to meet a few key criteria: enough cap flexibility to pay Parsons immediately, a win-now mindset, and a glaring need for an elite edge rusher.

Because of this criteria teams like the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers will not be considered. Here are 5 potential trades for Micah Parsons.

New England Patriots

Dallas- Micah Parsons

Patriots- Keion White, Rhamondre Stevenson, 1 First Round Pick, 1 Second Round Pick

The Patriots should be near the top of any list of potential suitors. They have the cap flexibility, valuable assets, and the mindset that makes them a legit contender for a Micah Parsons trade. In return, Dallas would acquire an ascending pass rusher in White, a potential lead back in Stevenson, and additional draft capital. Meanwhile, New England bolsters their defense with the elite pass rushing presence they’ve been lacking.

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas- Micah Parsons

Chargers- Tuli Tuipolotu, 2026 Second Round Pick

Los Angeles feels like a natural fit for a personality like Micah Parsons. The Chargers check every box- open cap space, in the AFC, and the ability to offer meaningful value in return. For Dallas, this deal provides a high upside replacement in the talented Tuli Tuipulotu, as well as some draft capital. Meanwhile, the Chargers land a proven superstar to anchor their pass rush for now and for the future.

Carolina Panthers

Dallas- Micah Parsons

Panthers- Derrick Brown, 2026 Third Round Pick

Carolina is in desperate need of pass rush juice, and while parting with Derrick Brown may seem costly, the trade would be well worth it. For Dallas, the deal makes a lot of sense, as they’ve struggled for years to find a true run stuffer, and Brown would immediately fill that void. On the Panthers' side, the move signals a clear commitment to prioritizing quarterback pressure. In addition, it is typically easier to find an elite run defender than it is to find an elite pass rusher.

Tennessee Titans

Dallas- Micah Parsons

Titans- T’Vondre Sweat, 2026 First Round Pick, 2027 Second Round Pick

Tennessee has some solid interior defensive linemen, but they’re still missing consistent production off the edge. This deal could be appealing to Dallas, as it brings in a high-level run defender along with valuable draft capital. For the Titans, they have both the cap space and the positional need to justify making a fairly win-now move.

Chicago Bears

Dallas- Micah Parsons

Bears- Tremaine Edmunds, Austin Booker, 2026 First Round Pick

Chicago is an intriguing contender for Micah Parsons, even if they don't necessarily check every box perfectly. In this scenario, Dallas would likely need to absorb some salary temporarily, which is where Tremaine Edmunds would come into play. His contract is relatively large, but with it set to expire in 2027, the Cowboys would have flexibility to move on if they choose. From Dallas’ perspective, the deal brings in two quality players- Edmunds, who could step in as a starter, and Booker who could be a long term edge project. For Chicago, it’s a move that adds a game-changing pass rusher to an already solid defensive front.