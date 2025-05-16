5 most intriguing team schedules for the 2025 NFL season

The full 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday evening. It didn’t take long for those who enjoy the exercise of looking at a team’s slate and predicting its win-loss record in mid-May—before the start of training camp. Fascinating.

Some also look at the team’s strength of schedule—the combined 2024 record of its 17 opponents and subsequent winning percentage—and use that to determine how difficult or easy a team’s schedule really is. To each his own.

Here’s a look at five teams that have schedules that are very interesting in terms of not only who they play but when, and more. It could be a long homestand or road trip, or even clashes against ’24 playoff teams from 2024. For instance, you will recall that a season ago that both the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers did not play their first divisional game until Week 11.

5. New York Giants

Big Blue tied for the worst record in the league this past season, and head coach Brian Daboll’s club finished four games out of third place in 2024. This upcoming slate begins with road games at Washington and at Dallas. In fact, the Giants play half of the first eight games vs. the NFC East rivals. There’s a pair vs. the Eagles in Weeks 6 and Week 8. Daboll’s team does close 2025 with three home games in four weeks.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are coming off their worst season since finishing 2-14 in…2014 They will attempt to become the latest team to rebound from a last-place finish and reach the playoffs. It happened twice in 2024 with the Commanders and Chargers. What’s fascinating is that Brian Callahan’s squad doesn’t travel from Weeks 9-13. They host the Bolts, have their off-week, and then host the Texans, Seahawks and Jaguars.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Things can change quickly in this league. The Niners went from 12-5, NFC West champions, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII in 2023 to 6-11 and last place in the division this past season. Kyle Shanahan’s club was 1-5 vs. NFC West rivals in ‘24, a year after going 5-1 within the division. The 49ers will play five divisional games in their first 11 outings, then close with the Seahawks in Week 18.

2. Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur’s club kicks off the season with home clashes vs. the Lions and Commanders, and face those clubs twice in a five-day span. The Packers follow that up with four road games in a six-week span (off in Week 5). Then comes a very intriguing finish as the team has five divisional contests in their final seven outings. The other two games the Pack faces 2024 AFC playoff participants in the Broncos and Ravens.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The reigning AFC North champion begin and end their season with playoff rematches at Buffalo (Week 1) and at Pittsburgh (Week 18). It’s the middle of 2025 when the Ravens have a stretch of three straight home games (off in Week 7), followed by three consecutive road tilts, then followed by a second three-game home stint. John Harbaugh’s club plays four of its last six games vs. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.