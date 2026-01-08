5 NFL playoff teams that could win 1st Super Bowl in franchise history

Week to week, it's hard to win a single game in the NFL, so not only is making the playoffs extremely difficult, but winning the Super Bowl is truly on another level. Unsurprisingly, there are NFL franchises that have never won a championship, and there's even a playoff team that hasn't made their conferences championship game.

The Wild Card Round begins this weekend, and every current playoff team that hasn't won a Super Bowl is playing in this round. Only time will tell if they can get over the hump and get a Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Let's look at the five playoff teams in 2025 with zero Super Bowl titles.

These five 2025 NFL Playoff teams have never won a Super Bowl

Houston Texans

Arriving as an expansion team in 2002, the Houston Texans have not been around for long, and the franchise hasn't even made a conference championship game. Houston does have an uphill battle to reach that game this year, but a supercharged defense could be enough to at least win two gams in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never appeared in a Super Bowl, but you get the sense that this team is on that track right now. Liam Coen has done a masterful job in year one. A 13-4 record and division title are two accomplishments that even the best head coaches don't always reach. Jacksonville's roster probably needs another year of talent-infusion, but I am not sure anyone would be surprised if Jacksonville won it all at some point in the next few seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers lost in its only Super Bowl appearance back in 1995, and this franchise will probably have to wait for the first title, as this squad has all the makings of a one-and-done team. The offensive line is probably the worst in the NFL, and QB Justin Herbert has been atrocious in his two career playoff games.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been to the Super Bowl two times - in 2004 and 2015. However, the Panthers are absolutely nothing close to a playoff team. They went 8-9 in 2025 and really only made the playoffs because of the massive collapse by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina is still a few very strong offseasons away from just the potential to get to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills

Famously losing four Super Bowls in a row in the 1990s, the Buffalo Bills are the epitome of dysfunctional when it comes to the NFL playoffs. Buffalo hasn't been able to get over the hump in this most recent era, and it really doesn't appear like they'll get there this year.

The team has advanced to the AFC Championship Game twice since the 2020 NFL Season, and it's been the Kansas City Chiefs that have ended things in both years. Many have said that this year could be the one for Josh Allen and the Bills, but having to go on the road in the playoffs might be too much for this team to handle.