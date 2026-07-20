5 NFL quarterbacks who could be the next Sam Darnold in 2026

3. Mac Jones, 49ers

If Mac Jones is going to be the next version of Sam Darnold, it's not likely going to happen with the 49ers. We did get a glimpse of what Jones can do as the starting quarterback on a good team just last season, and he really has thrived under Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers have understandably set a high asking price in a potential trade for Jones, who isn't in a rush to get out of San Francisco at this point. But if the right offer and situation come along, Jones looks like he's ready to capitalize on his next starting opportunity.

The New England Patriots were a disaster in the short time Jones was there. He might need the right "system" and surroundings to thrive, but what quarterback doesn't? If Jones is traded before the start of the season, he could be an impact addition somewhere.

4. Malik Willis, Dolphins

Malik Willis is a borderline qualifier for this, because he's not exactly a reclamation project as a former high draft selection.

But the Dolphins are taking a fun risk on Willis's talent, anyway, and he could end up making them look like geniuses just like Darnold did for both the Vikings and Seahawks.

Willis has been the backup for Jordan Love over the past two seasons, and he's been outstanding when his number has been called. Not only has he made great decisions with the ball, but Willis was dynamic coming off the bench for the Packers.

He's got the talent to be a successful starter in the NFL, but we'll have to see if the Dolphins can get the best out of him.

5. Will Levis, Titans

This is a deep cut, bold prediction -- whatever you want to call it. But Will Levis is officially in the "Remember that guy?" category.

Levis got an opportunity to start for the Titans in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and while he contributed to it, it's not like he got his opportunity during the most prosperous years for the organization.

Levis spent all of last year recovering from AC joint surgery, and he's going to be ready for another opportunity in a new NFL city in the near future.

It's become clear that Levis has no more future with the Titans, so what team might take a risk on his talent? The former 2nd-round pick out of Kentucky has a big arm and athletic traits, so teams won't soon give up on that.