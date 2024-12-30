5 NFL teams most likely to throw Sam Darnold a $100M contract in 2025

One of the craziest developments of the 2024 NFL season has been the development of former first-round quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold was considered a bust after his time ended unceremoniously in New York, but after a year in San Francisco as a backup, he has emerged as a viable Offensive Player of the Year candidate under Kevin O'Connell with the Minnesota Vikings.

As we've seen with other reclamation quarterbacks in recent years such as Geno Smith with the Seahawks and Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers, Darnold is likely in line for a big contract, something worth north of $100 million in total money in 2025 when he hits free agency once again.

We saw Smith return to the Seahawks and Mayfield return to the Buccaneers, but Darnold's situation is unique because the Vikings just traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Michigan's JJ McCarthy as their QB of the future. The presence of McCarthy doesn't mean the Vikings will absolutely move on from Darnold, but this will be one of the most fascinating situations to monitor going forward and there will likely be a bidding war to get Darnold off of Minnesota's hands with the season he's just had.

Who are the top five most likely NFL teams to give him the bag?

Sam Darnold top-5 most likely landing spots in 2025 NFL Free Agency

1. Minnesota Vikings

I think you have to start with the Minnesota Vikings although so many who follow this organization closely have maintained throughout the year that the only way Darnold would be back in Minnesota on a long-term deal after this year is if he wins Super Bowl MVP or something.

Well...

Just in terms of the business of the NFL, you would have to be pretty certain of two things: First, that Darnold's 2024 season was a one-year thing. Second, that JJ McCarthy was going to have your team in contention quickly.

I'm not suggesting the Vikings should definitely give up on JJ McCarthy, but how can you actually justify moving on from Darnold after a season like this? Especially if he helps the Vikings secure the #1 overal seed in the NFC.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Little bit of trivial here for you. Who is the NFL team with the most cap space and a clear need at the quarterback position this offseason? If you guessed the Las Vegas Raiders, you are today's big winner.

The Raiders have more cap space than 30 other NFL teams at over $111 million available, and the only team with more cap space than them is the New England Patriots, who don't have a need at quarterback. The Raiders have been winning enough games lately that they might have put themselves out of range for the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and a player like Sam Darnold could be ideal for what they need to stabilize the position.

3. San Francisco 49ers

How about a return to the Bay Area for Sam Darnold again in 2025?

Darnold was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and parlayed his time under Kyle Shanahan into a $10 million deal with the Vikings this year. And he could parlay that into a $100-140 million contract on a long-term deal to go back to the 49ers.

The 49ers are familiar with Darnold, and he's familiar with them. They haven't gotten the best year out of Brock Purdy this year and have to weigh whether or not to pay Purdy in the very near future as well. The 49ers could go bold this offseason and trade Purdy away while acquiring Darnold on a long-term deal.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason obviously, and Sam Darnold could be a nice fit with what they've already started assembling there. Titans GM Ran Carthon was building the roster in 2024 as though he'd already found his quarterback, but clearly Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are not part of the long-term equation here.

The fit for Darnold in Tennessee would be interesting and definitely a downgrade from his situation with the Vikings, but the Titans have some weapons and could add even more in the 2025 NFL Draft and through free agency.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been playing at a high level still for the Los Angeles Rams but there have been rumors about his potential retirement for years now. The Los Angeles Rams are obviously going to be a perfect scheme transition for Sam Darnold who is playing for Kevin O'Connell, a disciple of Sean McVay.

This landing spot is perhaps the ideal landing spot for Darnold if the Rams decide to move on from Stafford this offseason. Darnold is a California native who played his college ball at USC. He would have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to spread the ball to and the Rams have one of the best running backs in the league in Kyren Williams.

They've been doing a great job building in the trenches through the NFL Draft the last few years and if they feel like Darnold opens their window for the next five years or so as opposed to sticking with Stafford for the next 1-2 years, then this is a move they should absolutely make.