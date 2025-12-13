5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season

The one thing this season has not had a ton of this year are these 'guaranteed' results, as there has been a ton of parity this year, and it's going to make for a very entertaining postseason in about a month, but it is clear which teams are the best and the worst in 2025.

There could be as many as 10 teams that could win the Super Bowl this year, and we're now only just getting into some playoff-clinching scenarios for a few teams this weekend. We outlined five teams that have a win in their back pocket this week.

Let's get into those five teams that are guaranteed to win this weekend.

These five teams are guaranteed to win in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

The Philadelphia Eagles are now losers of three games in a row and are just not getting much going on the offensive side of the ball. It's been a year to forget, but, despite the losing streak, Philly is still 8-5 and control their own destiny in the NFC East. It's very likely that another division title is on the way, and if nothing else, they host a team in the Las Vegas Raiders that could be the worst in the league.

Vegas can't do much of anything well besides lose, and it seems like Kenny Pickett is in line to get the start, so the Eagles should be able to tee-off on defense and sustain some extended drives on offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. New York Jets)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 9-4 on the season and now in first place in the AFC South thanks to the Indianapolis Colts collapsing. The Houston Texans also began the year in an 0-3 hole, so they are still trying to make up ground in that regard. Jacksonville doesn't have a great roster, but they're as well-coached as any in the league and should have a 10th win in Week 15.

The New York Jets have consistently been among the worst teams in the league this year and have gotten bottom-tier QB play in 2025.