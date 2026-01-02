5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL Season

The final week of the 2025 regular season is nearly upon us, and it feels like the NFL season goes by way too fast each year. The playoffs are on the horizon, and in Week 18, we'll see the official NFL Playoff Picture take shape.

This could be one of the more wild and entertaining playoffs we've seen, as the top playoff seeds from a year ago are totally out of the picture, and defending Super Bowl champions look beatable. Anything could happen in the postseason this year.

Let's dive into five teams that are guaranteed to win in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL Season.

These five teams have wins coming their way in Week 18 of the 2025 season

Houston Texans (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

The Houston Texans get to tee-off on rookie QB Riley Leonard, as the Indianapolis Colts are going to be starting their young signal-caller in a very hostile environment. The Texans also have a lot to play for, as they can still win the AFC South with a win over the Colts and a Jacksonville Jaguars' loss.

Houston's defense has given even the best QBs troubles this year, so it might be hard for Leonard to even get off a few passes on target. This should be a bloodbath for the Texans.

Prediction: Texans win 27-6

Buffalo Bills (vs. New York Jets)

The Buffalo Bills will not win the AFC East but still do have some seeding to play for, and while Josh Allen is trending toward not playing, the Bills should be able to throttle the Jets. Buffalo is going to have a tougher road to make a deep playoff run this year, so getting the best-possible Wild Card seed should be on their mind.

The Jets are a bad, lowly, embarrassing football team and just don't really stand a chance here in Week 18. The Bills win big-time and finish with a solid 12-5 regular season record.

Prediction: Bills win 30-9