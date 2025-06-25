Aaron Rodgers has found a way to make 2025 NFL season all about him

For a guy who seemingly likes to disappear on off-grid retreats and keep his personal life to himself, Aaron Rodgers sure does seem to love the spotlight.

Rodgers can't help that he's one of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history. The guy has been outstanding at his job and there is a lot of fanfare that comes with that. But unlike other legendary quarterbacks, Rodgers seems to be making the 2025 season all about him.

In his most recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated that this season is probably going to be it for him as he plays on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers says he's "pretty sure" this will be his final NFL season, via @PatMcAfeeShow



"Pretty sure this is it." 😮 pic.twitter.com/TRSQUtGL0j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2025

Aaron Rodgers might retire after just one season with the Steelers

Knowing that this could very well be his last ride in the NFL, the league is going to milk it for all it's worth. They will move heaven and earth to adjust the schedule and media coverage to make sure nothing is missed for what could be the final year in the league for a living legend.

And regardless of what you think about the guy, Rodgers's play on the field probably warrants it. Rodgers is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who was one of the game's biggest cheat codes from the moment he took over for Brett Favre in Green Bay.

Not only was Rodgers an amazing dual threat at his peak, but he has always been one of the best decision-makers with the football in the league. From 2018-21, Rodgers threw just 15 interceptions on 2,223 pass attempts. The level at which he was playing even in his mid-to-late 30s was absurd.

But reminiscing about Rodgers doesn't negate the fact that he has seemingly put an unnecessary amount of pressure on his new team for 2025 and is bringing the spotlight when that's not likely what Mike Tomlin and the Steelers had in mind.

The Steelers want Rodgers to be the missing piece of their puzzle, not the stage on which he can perform an encore. The situation Rodgers went through in Green Bay certainly warranted blame on both sides, but ever since the Packers drafted Jordan Love, Rodgers became a different type of guy in the public light.

As you get older, you do develop a sort of "get off my lawn" mentality, and that's where Rodgers may be, but still with a bit of diva sprinkled in there. He still makes his appearances on McAfee's show knowing that everything he says has the potential of being a viral clip. He shows up to camp wearing a wedding ring and calls people embarrassing for being curious about it.

There's so much to love about what Rodgers brought to the NFL for as long as he did, but making the entire 2025 season about him is a media circus nobody asked for.