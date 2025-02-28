Aaron Rodgers next possible team could give hints about Matthew Stafford

Quarterbacks in the twilight of their NFL careers are still going to be in demand in the year 2025. Matthew Stafford is maybe the biggest name available and he's 37 years old this coming season. The next most in-demand quarterback on the veteran market is going to be Aaron Rodgers, whose unceremonious exit from the New York Jets could end up leading him to an actually great situation.

Everyone in the NFL world is waiting for Matthew Stafford to make a decision, which is expected to happen "soon". Nobody knows exactly what's going to happen there, but there has been growing momentum toward Stafford ending up with the Las Vegas Raiders as the new quarterback for veteran head coach Pete Carroll.

The Rams might not be too upset about Stafford leaving because they're going to get a nice trade package for him and they also might already have Stafford's replacement locked up.

Rams might already have Aaron Rodgers contingency plan in place

If Matthew Stafford leaves for the Raiders, it would make a lot of sense for the Rams to go after Aaron Rodgers as a short-term replacement. Having Rodgers in place would keep the Rams competitive in a very winnable division, and it wouldn't prevent them from going after a long-term replacement in the NFL Draft if they so choose.

It just so happens that all of the rumblings and rumors surrounding Stafford's potential departure have led to Rodgers being the odds-on favorite to land with the Rams. Or maybe better put, the Rams are the favorites to land Rodgers.

If that ends up happening, we can go down an entire rabbit hole of what else could happen for the Rams this offseason. Of course, it's already been reported that Cooper Kupp is going to be traded this offseason, but Rodgers coming to the Rams would undoubtedly lead to Davante Adams also joining him.

Sean McVay would have Rodgers, Adams, and Puka Nacua to feature in his passing game. And who knows what kind of noise the Rams would be able to make in the 2025 NFL Draft after a Stafford trade?

If the trade package is similar to what the Jets gave up for Rodgers a couple of years ago, we could see Rams GM Les Snead absolutely cooking when it comes time for the 2025 NFL Draft with at least an extra second-round pick and maybe an extra third-round pick courtesy of the Raiders.

This is a long-term play for the Rams, as short-sighted as it feels. Of course, we've got to wait for any of this to actually happen, but when Vegas lines start moving you know there's something going on behind the scenes.