Bears give Caleb Williams even more help with insane NFL Mock Draft haul

60. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter falling to pick 60 would be highway robbery for Poles and the Bears. Hunter is a true space-eater and is going to thrive against stopping the run. He's not going to offer a whole lot as a pure rusher, but the raw power and 'pushback' ability he'll have over interior linemen will give him many chances to collapse pockets, which will help any outside rushers.

89. Bud Clark, S, TCU

The Bears safety room looks a lot different now than it did when the season ended. Chicago takes Bud Clark from TCU at pick 89 here after signing Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis in free agency. They let Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and CJ Gardner-Johnson all depart in free agency.

The duo of Bryant and Lewis would be fine, but Lewis a fringe-starter, so adding a young prospect into the mix is a wise decision.

129. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

The shocking retirement of Drew Dalman has opened up the need for the Bears to get another center. Chicago takes a developmental player in Jake Slaugher from Florida at pick 129. They did trade for Garrett Bradbury, so they have a short-term solution. Many would probably be shocked if Chicago didn't grab a mid-rounder at this position, as that's really the sweet spot for this center class.

239. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

A complete tight end who is functional at everything but not great, DJ Rogers could be a solid, reliable backup for the Bears in Ben Johnson's offense. He's going to block reasonably well and should be able to catch a few passes here and there.

241. Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Finishing up, the Bears snag Reggie Virgil from Texas Tech, a 6-3, 190 pound receiver who caught nearly 100 passes his final two years in college.