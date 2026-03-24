Bears' latest mock draft shuts the door on any NFC North uncertainty

60. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Signing Devin Bush in free agency, the Bears said goodbye to Tremaine Edmunds and do need another addition here. Jake Golday is a massive and athletic linebacker prospect who is a second-round-caliber player. He profiles as a future starter at the position and is one of the more notable names in a very deep linebacker class.

89. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

The center position got very interesting for the Bears earlier this offseason, as Drew Dalman shockingly retired, creating a massive hole right in the middle of the offensive line. On year after that unit did a total 180, Dalman's retirement thrust the unit back into uncertainty. Well, trading for Garrett Bradbury was a wise move, but they have to hedge that with a center prospect.

A hypothetical center 'room' of Bradbury and Jake Slaugher could provide Chicago with present and future stability, and given how much that position was prioritized when Johnson first arrived, it would be a shock if the position was not addressed in the draft.

129. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

How about another young running back? Kyle Monangai was stellar for Chicago in 2025, and the Bears could again try their chances at a rookie runner in 2026. In keeping with the theme of the offensive line being prioritized, Chicago's emphasis on the run game can continue to carry them to victory.

239. Harrison Wallace III, WR, Ole Miss

The Bears traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears and could simply fill that spot on the roster with a young wide receiver, which would continue the youth movement on offense. All of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Colton Loveland are young playmakers here. The Bears add Harrison Wallace III from Ole Miss at pick 239.

241. DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Chicago finishes up this mock draft with DJ Campbell, a depth piece along the offensive line to once again fortify that unit.