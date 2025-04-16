Bears NFL Mock Draft: Building around Caleb Williams in a massive way

41. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III at pick 41 after somehow landing TreVeyon Henderson at pick 39 is just outstanding. All of a sudden, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams may have an elite group of playmakers to work with and a top-tier offensive line, as other playmakers like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet are still in the mix.

This is a serious team on offense all of a sudden.

72. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

It's time to address the defensive side of the ball, as not every pick can truly be on offense. Chicago beefs up their pass rush with Bradyn Swinson from LSU. Chicago did beef up their DL in free agency, notably signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, but more reinforcements could be on the way.

It's clear that Johnson and Ryan Poles are wanting to build their version of the Detroit Lions. (that's a great idea!)

148. Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

Jamaree Caldwell could hear his name called earlier than this, but yet again, Ryan Poles finds some insane value here in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The defensive tackle surely would not have to start immediately and could serve as a rotational piece for now. Winning the trenches battle is hugely important, especially when a team like the Bears have a young QB who they are trying to develop.

233. LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Double-dipping at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft is a great idea, as there are so many draftable backs this year, and Ben Johnson did have a two-headed beast at RB in Detroit with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. LeQuint Allen is the pick for Chicago with the 233rd selection.

240. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

The Chicago Bears finish up this outstanding NFL Draft haul with Jackson Hawes, a tight end from Georgia Tech. Tight end is not an urgent need for Chicago, but like the RB class, there are so many draftable players here that it would almost be irresponsible to not come away with one.